83°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Man arrested for shooting, killing man outside AM Mart on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for a shooting outside the AM Mart on Highland Road that left a man dead, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Jalyn Washington, 22, allegedly shot and killed Donald Trim in September 2024 as Trim stood outside the AM Mart with several family members. Trim was the only one hit and he died at the scene.
Trending News
Officials booked Washington for second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Football Opponent Preview: Southeastern Lions
-
BRPD: Man arrested for shooting, killing man outside AM Mart on Highland...
-
Livingston Parish Public Schools excited for school year with new upgrades
-
Baton Rouge veterans reflect on sacrifice this Purple Heart Day
-
Deputies investigating fatal shooting of Paulina teenager in St. James Parish