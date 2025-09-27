88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: Man arrested for rape, breaking into woman's apartment

September 27, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested for rape Friday after he allegedly broke into a woman's apartment and forced her to have oral sex with him.

Baton Rouge Police responded to a burglary call at a Baton Rouge apartment complex around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 8. When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Ridell Lambert chasing a woman out of an apartment, arrest documents show.

According to the documents, Lambert broke into the unit through a window and dragged the woman by her hair into a bedroom, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him. When he saw her trying to call the police, he took her phone and put it in his pocket. 

Lambert was charged with felony first-degree rape, felony aggravated burglary and interfering with emergency communication. 

