BRPD: Man arrested for eight counts of simple burglary following burglary of Essen Lane store

1 hour 36 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, October 10 2025 Oct 10, 2025 October 10, 2025 8:31 PM October 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man following a burglary at an Essen Lane business, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

BRPD said officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Essen Lane on Oct. 7. Dontae Madden, 20, was arrested as a result.

Madden was booked for eight counts of simple burglary and several other burglaries being investigated by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

