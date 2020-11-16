67°
BRPD investigating shooting near police station on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting on Highland Road late Monday morning.
The gunfire was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Highland near McKinley Street, in the area of a BRPD police station. Police said it appeared a man was shot.
Witnesses at the scene said it appeared the victim had been shot in the face. the victim was reportedly taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.
Police blocked off a portion of the roadway shortly after the shooting was reported.
