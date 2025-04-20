80°
BRPD checking cruisers for carbon monoxide poisoning

7 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Friday, July 28 2017 Jul 28, 2017 July 28, 2017 7:08 PM July 28, 2017 in News
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police are looking into their own cruisers after officers in Texas raised concerns about exhaust fumes leaking into police cruisers. 

Both BRPD and the Austin Police Department drive Ford Explorer SUVs. APD recently pulled nearly 400 Explorers after their officers complained about potential carbon monoxide poisoning. 

BRPD says officer safety is their top priority and they are taking steps to investigate. 

Ford Motors released a statement saying they are working with police and customers about the issue. 

