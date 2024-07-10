87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Body found in field at corner of Ardenwood, Harry drives

3 hours 23 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, July 10 2024 Jul 10, 2024 July 10, 2024 2:54 PM July 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday in a field near Ardenwood and Harry drives.

Police received a call about the body around noon in the field near Tim's Food Mart on Ardenwood Drive. The coroner was called and they will conduct an autopsy on the body to determine a cause of death, police said.

Trending News

Authorities do not suspect foul play.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days