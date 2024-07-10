87°
BRPD: Body found in field at corner of Ardenwood, Harry drives
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday in a field near Ardenwood and Harry drives.
Police received a call about the body around noon in the field near Tim's Food Mart on Ardenwood Drive. The coroner was called and they will conduct an autopsy on the body to determine a cause of death, police said.
Authorities do not suspect foul play.
