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BRPD arrests woman on attempted murder charges after fight leads to shooting along Delaware Street
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a woman on attempted murder charges after a shooting earlier this week injured one person along Delaware Street.
A BRPD spokesperson said that 22-year-old Alyssa Jackson and another woman got into a fight along Delaware near the intersection of Sherwood Street around 10:42 p.m. on Tuesday.
At some point during the fight, a gun was drawn and shots were fired. A man intervened and took the gun from Jackson.
Police eventually arrived and learned that Jackson had fired the gun that seriously injured the other woman, who was taken to the hospital. The injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.
Jackson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon charges.
Later in the evening, another unrelated shooting happened about a mile south along Winbourne Avenue. WBRZ reported that one person was injured in the shooting.
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