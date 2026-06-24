84°
Latest Weather Blog
Man hospitalized after shooting at corner of Winbourne Avenue, Eaton Street
BATON ROUGE — A man was taken to the hospital after a late-night shooting along Winbourne Avenue, officials said.
The shooting, which happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday near the corner of Winbourne and Eaton Street, left one man injured.
He was then hospitalized in stable condition, officials added.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New exhibit highlighting Louisiana's history opens at Old State Capitol
-
Morgan City Police arrest man out on parole after they find him...
-
Lenny Lemoine steps aside as CEO of LEMOINE; named construction firm's executive...
-
Gov. Jeff Landry quietly makes new LSU Board appointments
-
Dunham quarterback Elijah Haven breaks down recruitment