BRPD arrests two suspects for robbery after chasing down stolen vehicle

BATON ROUGE - Following a chase involving a stolen vehicle, officers arrested two people for robbery.

Monday, officers starting chasing after a car on Main Street. The car had been reported stolen.

The pursuit led to the arrest of the driver, 41-year-old Billy Moore, and the passenger, 36-year-old Christera Holton. It was found that Moore and Holton were suspects in a robbery that happened the day before.

The two were arrested and booked into the parish prison for flight from an officer, resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and first-degree robbery.