BRPD arrests teen in Birch St. deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE - Detectives arrested 17-year-old Ahmad Antoine for the accidental shooting death of 17-year-old Devin Anderson. According to arrest reports Antoine admitted to Baton Rouge Police that he was "repeatedly cocking" a shotgun when it went off.

The pair was sitting on the porch of a home in the 1900 block of Birch Street.

Antoine turned himself into officers Saturday evening, only hours after the deadly shooting, telling officers in the police precinct that he was responsible for Anderson's death.

Antoine is charged with a single count of negligent homicide.