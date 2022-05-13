BRPD arrest suspect accused of Attempted Second Degree Murder

Right: Revelle, the suspect

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested a man accused of gravely injuring another man on the 2100 block of Nebraska Street.

According to police, 20-year-old Edmond Revelle struck an 18-year-old victim with his fist outside a parking lot. The incident stemmed from a prior altercation from May 8th.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Revelle was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Attempted Second Degree Murder charges.