73°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD arrest suspect accused of Attempted Second Degree Murder
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested a man accused of gravely injuring another man on the 2100 block of Nebraska Street.
According to police, 20-year-old Edmond Revelle struck an 18-year-old victim with his fist outside a parking lot. The incident stemmed from a prior altercation from May 8th.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Trending News
Revelle was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Attempted Second Degree Murder charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nightly lane closures coming as work on College Drive flyover progresses
-
Livingston Parish council approves moratorium, halting new development for 60 days if...
-
Future of controversial anti-abortion bill uncertain after lawmakers vote to amend it
-
BR firefighter facing neighborhood drainage, road issues turns to 2 On Your...
-
State Police commission holds former Superintendent Kevin Reeves in contempt for ignoring...