BRPD arrest suspect accused of Attempted Second Degree Murder

Friday, May 13 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Right: Revelle, the suspect

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested a man accused of gravely injuring another man on the 2100 block of Nebraska Street.

According to police, 20-year-old Edmond Revelle struck an 18-year-old victim with his fist outside a parking lot. The incident stemmed from a prior altercation from May 8th.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Revelle was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Attempted Second Degree Murder charges.

