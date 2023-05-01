79°
Brothers, ages 9 and 6, drown in Livingston Parish neighborhood pond
INDEPENDENCE - Two brothers died Saturday when they drowned in a small pond in the middle of a Livingston Parish neighborhood.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the 6-year-old and 9-year-old brothers walked to the Deer Lakes Trail neighborhood pond around 12:30 p.m.
Sheriff Jason Ard said it is unclear how the boys ended up in the water, but they did not resurface. Their names are not being released at this time.
