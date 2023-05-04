71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brothers, ages 9 and 6, drown in Livingston Parish neighborhood pond

5 days 3 hours 21 minutes ago Saturday, April 29 2023 Apr 29, 2023 April 29, 2023 6:40 PM April 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

INDEPENDENCE - Two brothers died Saturday when they drowned in a small pond in the middle of a Livingston Parish neighborhood. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the 6-year-old and 9-year-old brothers walked to the Deer Lakes Trail neighborhood pond around 12:30 p.m. 

Trending News

Sheriff Jason Ard said it is unclear how the boys ended up in the water, but they did not resurface. Their names are not being released at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days