Bright and early: Southern football kicks off first spring practice since 2013

BATON ROUGE, LA - "I don't have any idea what they are playing but all I know is if it's a good beat I'll move my feet and rock my head."

Bright and early and the music is bumping at 6 a.m. on the bluff.

For the first time since 2013, head coach Dawson Odums and the Jaguar football team have spring practice and are hoping to use it their advantage come fall.

"We wanted it to feel like camp, that's why we didn't spread it out," said Odums. "We wanted them to understand in probably about three months this is how it's going to be, we're going to go three weeks and then be getting ready to play. So we have to ease into it as coaches and get them into a routine and this is day one of that routine."

And with day one in the books, plenty of positions up for grabs, but there's no bigger battle than the one at quarterback.

Sophomores John Lampley and Bubba McDaniel both played meaningful snaps a year ago and are no question the leading candidates trying to fill the shoes of four-year starter Austin Howard.

"I really think experience always gives you a leg up in the what to know department, I think they have a better understanding, they know what our offense is capable of, and I think they have a better understanding in it. But as those other guys get reps I think you're starting to see talent. And to me, when talent meets what you know, you really get a chance for evaluation. This quarterback battle probably won't play itself out until the first couple games of the season so this is just a chance for someone in the spring to get a leg up and give somebody a chance in the Summer and work hard and hopefully come into fall camp and take that position."

And while QB may be the biggest battle on the practice field, Coach Odums also has his eyes on the defense this spring where he'll be coaching the linebackers just like his coordinator days before he got the head job.