BRG celebrates dads on staff after a year of battling the pandemic

BATON ROUGE - After a long year battling COVID-19, dad's working at the Baton Rouge General were celebrated with games and snacks Friday.

This Fathers' Day especially important for hospital employees like Paul Douzat, an Operating Room Nurse and father of two young children.

"I am actually taking Monday off to just have an extra-long weekend," Douzat said. "Quality time is something you can't put a price on."

Seeing firsthand what the virus was doing to his patients, Douzat didn't go home after his shifts. Instead, he stayed with his brother to keep his wife and kids safe. Especially his 3-year-old son Declan who is immunocompromised.

Now, Douzat is vaccinated and ready to spend the holiday weekend with his family. Sunday and other holidays serving as a reminder to cherish the good times with those we love most.

"A lot has happened in the past year where it has me thinking that family is obviously number one," Douzat said. "You never know what is going to happen these days. I am just trying to spend as much time every day with my wife and kids."