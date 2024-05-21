BRFD: Sunday morning fire at South Harrells Ferry Road storage unit complex was arson

BATON ROUGE — A fire that set a South Harrells Ferry Road storage unit complex ablaze Sunday morning was a result of arson, firefighters said Monday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at the Storage Rentals of America building just after 5:15 a.m. Sunday. Nearly two hours later, BRFD called in another fire department to help suppress the flames.

Firefighters worked together to get the fire under control by 10 a.m. Two firefighters were treated for dehydration and released Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, investigators said the fire began around the first-floor entrance before it extended into several of the storage units on both floors. The total loss is believed to be in excess of $200,000, but the firefighters could not assess the exact value of the contents in each storage unit.