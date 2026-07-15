BRFD reminds parents about dangers of rapidly increasing temperatures inside hot cars

BATON ROUGE — As summer temperatures continue to exceed 90 degrees, the Baton Rouge Fire Department is reminding parents and caregivers that temperatures inside a parked vehicle can become dangerous much faster than many people realize.

Experts say it takes just 10 minutes for the temperature inside a vehicle to rise by about 20 degrees, creating potentially deadly conditions for any child left inside.

To help prevent tragedies, safety officials urge drivers to make it a habit to stop, check the back seat and lock the vehicle before walking away.

Parents and caregivers should also know the warning signs of heatstroke in children. Symptoms include hot, red skin, little or no sweating, dizziness, nausea, confusion and unusual behavior. If a child is showing signs of heatstroke, call 911 immediately, BRFD says.

Safety experts recommend a few simple steps to help protect children:

- Never leave a child alone in a vehicle.

- Always check the back seat before getting out.

- Lock your vehicle when it is not in use to prevent children from getting inside.

- Keep a purse, work bag, or another essential item in the back seat as a reminder to check for your child before leaving the vehicle.

Officials say these simple habits can help prevent a tragedy and save lives.