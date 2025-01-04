48°
BRFD: House on Byron Street declared total loss after fire
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to a house fire on Byron Street Friday that resulted in a total loss.
According to BRFD, no occupants were inside. While the fire was confined to the rear of the house, the structure was declared a total loss.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
