86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRFD: Cause of fire on Robertson Avenue undetermined

1 hour 32 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, May 06 2019 May 6, 2019 May 06, 2019 1:58 PM May 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The fire department responded to a house fire Monday morning on Robertson Avenue.

Crews arrived on scene just after 10 o'clock Monday morning and found flames coming from the rear upstairs window of the home. The blaze was contained in under twenty minutes.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says the home appeared to be vacant. Damage to the home is estimated at $20,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, BRFD says. No injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days