BRFD: Cause of fire on Robertson Avenue undetermined

BATON ROUGE - The fire department responded to a house fire Monday morning on Robertson Avenue.

Crews arrived on scene just after 10 o'clock Monday morning and found flames coming from the rear upstairs window of the home. The blaze was contained in under twenty minutes.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says the home appeared to be vacant. Damage to the home is estimated at $20,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, BRFD says. No injuries were reported.