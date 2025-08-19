BREC hosting public open house to discuss plans for Perkins Road Community Park

BATON ROUGE - Community leaders are hosting an open house to discuss the plans for future developments and additions to the Perkins Road Community Park.

The meeting will be hosted Tuesday night at the Exhibit Building in the Bluebonnet Swamp Conservation Area, 10503 North Oak Hills Parkway from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Residents are invited to attend and voice their opinions about things the Perkins Road Community Park needs, identify their priorities for amenities and bring any concerns they may have.

