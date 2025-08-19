88°
BREC hosting public open house to discuss plans for Perkins Road Community Park

3 hours 54 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, August 19 2025 Aug 19, 2025 August 19, 2025 7:37 AM August 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Community leaders are hosting an open house to discuss the plans for future developments and additions to the Perkins Road Community Park. 

The meeting will be hosted Tuesday night at the Exhibit Building in the Bluebonnet Swamp Conservation Area, 10503 North Oak Hills Parkway from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Residents are invited to attend and voice their opinions about things the Perkins Road Community Park needs, identify their priorities for amenities and bring any concerns they may have. 

For more information about the meeting, click here

