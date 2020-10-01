Latest Weather Blog
Breaux Bridge man wanted for alleged illegal drug activity in St. Martinville
ST. MARTINVILLE - Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in illegal drug activity.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputies obtained a narcotics search warrant and searched the residence in question located in the 1200 block of Anse Broussard Hwy in Breaux Bridge.
During the search on Sept. 30, authorities found 27.6 grams of cocaine located inside of a salt container.
Abrum J. Fontenette, 32, is wanted on the following charges:
- Distributing/manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs
- Illegal use of schedule II drugs in presence of juvenile
Those with information on the whereabouts of Abrum J. Fontenette is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office by calling (337) 394-3071 or St. Martin Crime Stoppers at (337) 441-3030.
