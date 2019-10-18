59°
'Breaking Bad' actors hosting fundraiser for Puerto Rico

1 year 11 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, October 19 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two actors from the hit series "Breaking Bad" are hosting a fundraiser for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Bob Odenkirk, who played sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman, is sponsoring a benefit event in Albuquerque where the show was filmed.

He'll be joined by Steven Michael Quezada, who played a federal drug enforcement agent in the same series.

The October 23rd event will be held at an Albuquerque brewery and is part of a broader effort by actress Anne Heche to raise money for the island.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico are still without running water.

Some of the island's 51 sewage treatment plants remain out of service after Hurricane Maria struck last month.

Odenkirk is currently starring in the "Breaking Bad" prequel "Better Call Saul."

