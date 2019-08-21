87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Breakfast with 2une In: LSU Andonie Museum

3 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Friday, September 04 2015 Sep 4, 2015 September 04, 2015 10:03 AM September 04, 2015 in 2une In
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan, John Pastorek

BATON ROUGE- LSU opens the college football season on Saturday against the McNeese State Cowboys. This morning John Pastorek was at the LSU Andonie Museum getting the tailgating party started on Breakfast with 2une In.

The museum is a must-see for anyone that bleeds purple and gold. It features exhibits and memorabilia from Billy Cannon to the Mad Hatter.

The Andonie Museum tells the colorful story of LSU Athletics. It's located at 3828 West Lakeshore Drive adjacent to the Lod Cook Alumni Center on the university's campus.

You can learn more about the museum by calling 225-578-3828 or by visiting the museum website.

Check out the video to see JP take a walk down memory lane with some of the former members of the Golden Band from Tiger Land.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days