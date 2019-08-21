Breakfast with 2une In: LSU Andonie Museum

BATON ROUGE- LSU opens the college football season on Saturday against the McNeese State Cowboys. This morning John Pastorek was at the LSU Andonie Museum getting the tailgating party started on Breakfast with 2une In.



The museum is a must-see for anyone that bleeds purple and gold. It features exhibits and memorabilia from Billy Cannon to the Mad Hatter.



The Andonie Museum tells the colorful story of LSU Athletics. It's located at 3828 West Lakeshore Drive adjacent to the Lod Cook Alumni Center on the university's campus.



You can learn more about the museum by calling 225-578-3828 or by visiting the museum website.



Check out the video to see JP take a walk down memory lane with some of the former members of the Golden Band from Tiger Land.