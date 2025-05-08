BRCC softball wins first ever postseason game

PIEDMONT, Okla. - The Baton Rouge Community College Bears softball team edged past the Northern Oklahoma College-Enid Jets on Thursday to secure their first postseason win in program history.

The Bears rallied late to secure a 2-1 victory in an elimination game of the South-Central District Tournament at F&M Bank Stadium.

The Jets struck first in the top of the third inning, but the Bears broke through in the sixth inning, scoring two runs to take a 2-1 lead. Mary Wicke came off the bench and hit a double off the left field wall to bring home the tying run. Lindsey Hudson then reached base on an error by the Jets' second baseman, allowing Wicke to score from second.

Pitcher Abbey Borel earned the victory for the Bears, allowing only one run on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work. Maddie Robinson pitched in the final frame to earn her sixth save of the season.

With this victory, the Bears improve to 23-17 this season.

BRCC will play the loser of Connor State and Rose State at 11 a.m. on Friday at F&M Bank Stadium.