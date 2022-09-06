80°
BRCC Mid City campus delays classes Tuesday due to power outage

Tuesday, September 06 2022
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Community College Campus in Mid City delayed the start of classes until noon due to a power outage Tuesday morning. 

Power was restored to the campus around 10:30 later that morning. 

All other BRCC sites operated as normal.

