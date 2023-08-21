BRCC Mid-City campus announces changes to parking, entrances for fall 2023

BATON ROUGE - Students returning to Baton Rouge Community College's Mid-City campus should expect some new routines and work around campus this semester.

The fall semester starts Monday, and students should expect to see construction for the school's new nursing facility. The new facility is worth $25 million and will be 92,800 square feet with a capacity for 1,200 students.

With the construction going on, traffic will be routed away from the east entrance to campus.

Two of the entrances to the campus on Florida Boulevard will be closed starting Monday for the duration of the construction. However, visitors and members of the college community will be able to access the campus from the entrance at Community College Drive.

Parking will not be allowed in the lots near Florida and in front of the Bonne Sante Wellness Center. All other lots will be accessible.