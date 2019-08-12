81°
BRAC: Baton Rouge economy & jobs booming

3 years 11 months 1 week ago Thursday, September 03 2015
Source: WBRZ
By: Troy Gaulden

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber reports that the Baton Rouge region is experiencing an economic boom with more jobs than ever.

The report states that the Baton Rouge region has created 6,600 new jobs in the past year totaling a record of more than 400,000 jobs in the area. Unemployment rates are also down to 5.7 percent, well below the unemployment rate of 6.6 percent statewide.

BRAC suggests that Baton Rouge needs to continue to build programs that develop skilled crafts like welding, carpentry, etc. Also, the report recommends to dispel the idea that success is only tied to graduating from a four-year college.

"There are high paying, high skilled jobs like welding, electrical work, pipe fitting, nursing that don't require four year degrees that have salaries well above the median income for here in Baton Rouge," said Andrew Fitzgerald of BRAC.

