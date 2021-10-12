81°
Latest Weather Blog
Boys, ages 11 & 14, arrested after robbing man at gunpoint
NEW ORLEANS - An 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were arrested after robbing a man at gunpoint, police said.
WDSU cited New Orleans police saying the parents brought the boys back to the scene where they stole a 34-year-old man's cell phone, and the victim identified them.
Police arrested both of the minors for armed robbery.
Trending News
No other details were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bayou Manchac drainage project in the works between East Baton Rouge and...
-
Man accused of killing state trooper now on suicide watch, held without...
-
Chilling new surveillance video shows moments between killer's violent attacks Saturday
-
Louisiana DSNAP application window closing Wednesday
-
Video shows murder suspect walking up to deadly double shooting scene
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans frustrated with Coach O after loss in Lexington
-
Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson breaks Eddie Lacy's career rushing record
-
Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to...
-
LSU loses big to Kentucky, what's next for Tiger football
-
Southeastern wins shootout with Nicholls to end five game road trip