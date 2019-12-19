40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Both sides of St. George controversy to attend status hearing, Thursday

49 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, December 19 2019 Dec 19, 2019 December 19, 2019 8:25 AM December 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Lawyers representing both sides of the controversial incorporation of St. George will meet with judges, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Last month, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and two private citizens filed a lawsuit to block the incorporation

The suit names St. George organizers Norman Browning and Chris Rials as defendants and is expected to delay the creation of the city for years. 

Upon incorporation, St. George would become the fifth-largest city in the state and the second largest in East Baton Rouge Parish. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days