BoomBox Gym offering free boxing lessons to kids in the BR community

BATON ROUGE - According to the US Department of Justice, 1 in every 14 violent crime arrests was a teenager in 2020. Those numbers have community members like Christopher Johnson taking things into their own hands.

Johnson is the owner of The BoomBox Gym in Baton Rouge. He offers free boxing lessons for kids in the community.

"With all that's going on in the city today, I started the program to be able to teach good, authentic, amateur boxing for the little kids in the neighborhood," Johnson said. "Boxing did a lot for me with great mentors and coaching, it did a lot for me so I just want to do my part by giving back to the kids."

There is an orientation for newcomers every week, Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 5 p.m..