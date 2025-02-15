Books for Boots to receive proceeds from chili cookoff to benefit injured soldiers and veterans

GONZALES - If you're in Ascension Parish today and craving some comfort food, you're in luck - there is an all-you-can-eat chili bar just down the street.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary is hosting a chili cookoff Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gonzales Memorial on Churchpoint Road. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m., but even if you're not a competitor, $10 cash will give you access to an all-you-can-eat chili bar.

Proceeds from the competition and bar will go to Books for Boots, an organization that provides books for injured soldiers and veterans.