Books for Boots to receive proceeds from chili cookoff to benefit injured soldiers and veterans

2 hours 56 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, February 15 2025 Feb 15, 2025 February 15, 2025 11:54 AM February 15, 2025 in News
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - If you're in Ascension Parish today and craving some comfort food, you're in luck - there is an all-you-can-eat chili bar just down the street. 

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary is hosting a chili cookoff Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gonzales Memorial on Churchpoint Road. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m., but even if you're not a competitor, $10 cash will give you access to an all-you-can-eat chili bar. 

Proceeds from the competition and bar will go to Books for Boots, an organization that provides books for injured soldiers and veterans. 

