Books for Boots to receive proceeds from chili cookoff to benefit injured soldiers and veterans
GONZALES - If you're in Ascension Parish today and craving some comfort food, you're in luck - there is an all-you-can-eat chili bar just down the street.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary is hosting a chili cookoff Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gonzales Memorial on Churchpoint Road. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m., but even if you're not a competitor, $10 cash will give you access to an all-you-can-eat chili bar.
Proceeds from the competition and bar will go to Books for Boots, an organization that provides books for injured soldiers and veterans.
