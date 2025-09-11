80°
Boil water advisory issued for the Village of Grosse Tete due to line break

1 hour 36 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, September 11 2025 Sep 11, 2025 September 11, 2025 7:01 PM September 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GROSSE TETE — A boil water advisory was issued Thursday afternoon for the Village of Grosse Tete due to a line break, according to the Iberville Parish Government.

Officials urge residents to boil water for at least one full minute before drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food or making ice. 

The advisory will remain in place until the Louisiana Department of Health confirms the water is safe. 

