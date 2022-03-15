62°
Latest Weather Blog
Boil water advisory ends for parts of Donaldsonville Tuesday
DONALDSONVILLE- A boil water advisory issued for parts of Donaldsonville has ended on Tuesday afternoon.
Water samples were collected and have shown that the water is now safe according to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health.
Trending News
Peoples Water Service Company of Donaldsonville announced on Monday morning that a boil water advisory was still in effect from Sunday for residents.
A boil water advisory was issued on Sunday after experiencing problems with their water supply.
On Sunday, a main line burst along Hwy 18 in the Abend area resulting in a loss of pressure. It was repaired later Sunday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish officials share proposed changes from moratorium
-
Boyfriend charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder after bodies of missing...
-
Uber drivers frustrated with pay; say new surcharge won't help with fuel...
-
Bridge construction traffic damages Zachary road, temporary fix to continue
-
Legislative session begins in Baton Rouge