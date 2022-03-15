62°
Boil water advisory ends for parts of Donaldsonville Tuesday

5 years 11 months 1 day ago Tuesday, April 12 2016 Apr 12, 2016 April 12, 2016 4:37 PM April 12, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

DONALDSONVILLE- A boil water advisory issued for parts of Donaldsonville has ended on Tuesday afternoon.

Water samples were collected and have shown that the water is now safe according to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health.

Peoples Water Service Company of Donaldsonville announced on Monday morning that a boil water advisory was still in effect from Sunday for residents.

A boil water advisory was issued on Sunday after experiencing problems with their water supply.

On Sunday, a main line burst along Hwy 18 in the Abend area resulting in a loss of pressure. It was repaired later Sunday.

 



