90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil advisory issued for Roseland

2 hours 47 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, June 16 2020 Jun 16, 2020 June 16, 2020 10:19 AM June 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ROSELAND - As of Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., the town of Roseland has been placed under a boil water advisory.

Mayor Wanda McCoy issued the advisory as the town's water supply system is currently undergoing repairs in association with an investigation carried out by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, Office of Public Health.

Locals are urged to boil water for at least 1 minute, allowing the water to come to a rolling boil before use.

This process 'disinfects' the water, making it useful for drinking, daily hygiene, and use in food preparation.

Once the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, Office of Public Health has completed its investigation into the town’s water system, officials will lift the advisory.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days