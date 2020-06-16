90°
Boil advisory issued for Roseland
ROSELAND - As of Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., the town of Roseland has been placed under a boil water advisory.
Mayor Wanda McCoy issued the advisory as the town's water supply system is currently undergoing repairs in association with an investigation carried out by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, Office of Public Health.
Locals are urged to boil water for at least 1 minute, allowing the water to come to a rolling boil before use.
This process 'disinfects' the water, making it useful for drinking, daily hygiene, and use in food preparation.
Once the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, Office of Public Health has completed its investigation into the town’s water system, officials will lift the advisory.
