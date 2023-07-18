78°
Body, vehicle that went into Bayou Sorrel recovered by deputies Monday afternoon
BAYOU SORREL - First responders recovered a vehicle and the body of a driver that went into Bayou Sorrel Monday afternoon.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said the situation was first reported to the sheriff's office around 12:20 p.m.
Witnesses told deputies that a car drove up to the bayou and then drove into the water hood-first, intentionally.
As of 7 p.m., deputies pulled the car and the body of the driver out of the water.
This is a developing story.
