Body, vehicle that went into Bayou Sorrel recovered by deputies Monday afternoon

10 hours 28 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, July 17 2023 Jul 17, 2023 July 17, 2023 2:32 PM July 17, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BAYOU SORREL - First responders recovered a vehicle and the body of a driver that went into Bayou Sorrel Monday afternoon.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said the situation was first reported to the sheriff's office around 12:20 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies that a car drove up to the bayou and then drove into the water hood-first, intentionally. 

As of 7 p.m., deputies pulled the car and the body of the driver out of the water. 

This is a developing story.

