Body found inside vehicle along Tiger Bend Road Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a body found inside a car parked near an office building Thursday morning.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the person was found dead around 8 a.m. Thursday. The body was in a vehicle sitting in a parking lot near the intersection of Tiger Bend and Quinn Drive.
The coroner's office will examine the body to determine the manner of death, according to the sheriff's office.
This is a developing story.
