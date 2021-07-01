89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Body found inside vehicle along Tiger Bend Road Thursday morning

Thursday, July 01 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a body found inside a car parked near an office building Thursday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the person was found dead around 8 a.m. Thursday. The body was in a vehicle sitting in a parking lot near the intersection of Tiger Bend and Quinn Drive. 

The coroner's office will examine the body to determine the manner of death, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. 

