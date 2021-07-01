Body found inside vehicle along Tiger Bend Road Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a body found inside a car parked near an office building Thursday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the person was found dead around 8 a.m. Thursday. The body was in a vehicle sitting in a parking lot near the intersection of Tiger Bend and Quinn Drive.

The coroner's office will examine the body to determine the manner of death, according to the sheriff's office.

