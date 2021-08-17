81°
Boat, jet skis and guns stolen from Houma neighborhood

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HOUMA - Multiple cars were broken into in a Houma neighborhood early Monday morning. 

Houma Police Department said that two jet skis, a boat, guns, cash and various other items were stolen from the Mulberry subdivision.

Officers said the suspects entered multiple unlocked vehicles, and after reviewing surveillance video from around the neighborhood have estimated the value of the items stolen is over $200,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

