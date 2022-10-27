Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints

64°
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The New Orleans Saints are now 2-5 on the season and are somehow only one game out of first place in the NFL South.

Can they turn their season around?

Sports2's Corey Rholdon and ESPN Radio's Matt Musso break it down and preview the team's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Superdome. 

