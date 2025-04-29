73°
Bill to ban balloon releases fails House
BATON ROUGE - A bill that would ban balloon releases failed during a House vote on Monday.
Authors and supporters of the measure say that releasing balloons is dangerous for the environment, possibly being ingested by animals.
The bill had the majority of support but did not have the two-thirds necessary to pass.
A motion to reconsider is pending.
