Bill Clinton rallies for Hillary in Baton Rouge ahead of primary

BATON ROUGE - Former president Bill Clinton campaigned for his wife Hillary Clinton in Baton Rouge Thursday evening, just days before voters will go to the polls for Louisiana's presidental preference primary.

Hearing @billclinton spent some extra time in Mississippi. Might be about 45 minutes out. #runninglate — Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) March 4, 2016

The rally was held at the LiUNA Local 99 at 1233 Government Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. Bill Clinton is expected to meet with other Hillary Clinton supporters ahead of the Saturday primary.

"He'll make his case for why Hillary is the best candidate to raise Louisianians’ wages and incomes and break down the barriers that exist for too many families," Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign wrote in a post on its website highlighting th event.

Doors opened at 5 p.m., but Clinton did not appear at the event until after 7 p.m.

The former president will hold a separate rally in New Orleans Friday. But he won't be the only one campaigning in the Big Easy.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will also host a rally Friday at the New Orleans lakefront. Marco Rubio had scheduled a rally in Baton Rouge for Friday evening but canceled it Wednesday night.

"In order to use Marco’s time as efficiently as possible before Saturday’s contests, Marco will not be making a stop in Louisiana Friday night. Campaign activities will continue in the state leading up to Saturday’s election, but we regret that Marco cannot be present," a Rubio campaign spokesperson said in a statement to WBRZ overnight.