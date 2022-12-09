Big turnout for hockey's return to Baton Rouge Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - Hockey was the main event in capital city Thursday for the first time since the Baton Rouge Kingfish called it home, and thousands packed the River Center for the game.

It featured the Mississippi Seawolves and the Carolina Thunderbirds. Those at the game were treated to an overtime thriller, with the Seawolves winning 6-5.

Many people WBRZ spoke to at the game say they are hoping this becomes the norm.

"Hockey in Baton Rouge! I am fired up! To bring it back to Baton Rouge, to have my kids experience it. It's awesome!" Jeff Bourgeis said.

Recently, the Metro Council approved $2.3 million to renovate the River Center to make the facility better equipped for sporting events. The budget would include a Terracover for the ice, a new scoreboard and a new basketball floor.

But Councilman Aaron Moak says now might not be the right time to pump more money into the River Center.

"I don't want to put a whole lot of tax dollars into something that we can save and use later on a better facility," Moak told WBRZ.

Moak says he is hopeful that hockey does well in Baton Rouge and isn't opposed to more sporting events. He just want to make sure there is a clear plan with the River Center before another team calls Baton Rouge home.

"Why don't we wait until we finish the actual work and what is needed with the facility overall before we bring a team in for a permanent solution," Moak said.

The next game will be Dec. 15.