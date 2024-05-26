Big Guys No Ties: NCAA settlement could flip college athletics on its head!

88°
2 days 1 hour 55 minutes ago Friday, May 24 2024 May 24, 2024 May 24, 2024 9:06 AM May 24, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann and Michael Cauble have the latest edition of Big Guys No Ties! 

- NCAA reaches settlement in class-action lawsuit

- Angel Reese the entrepreneur

- New Scottie Scheffler footage

- Stenhouse Jr. and Busch square off

