Bicyclist accused of fleeing police, leading them on nighttime chase

Timothy D. Elbert Jr.

BATON ROUGE – Officers say a man on a bicycle, who attempted to evade capture by leading them on a chase, has been arrested.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they were in the North Acadian Thruway area on Nov. 4, when they spotted 30-year-old Timothy Elbert Jr. carrying two packs of Bud Light while riding his bicycle against the flow of traffic.

Police say they tried to pull Elbert over, but he refused to comply, fled from police, and while attempting to dodge the officers, began throwing his cases of beer all over the road, causing them to burst.

Officers say they chased Elbert through several yards until the 30-year-old found himself in a yard with a fence he simply couldn’t make his way over.

Unable to jump the fence, Elbert came to a stop, but officers say he remained combative by refusing to comply when they ordered him to get on the ground.

Police say at this point they struck Elbert to force him to the ground, handcuffed him, and advised him of his Miranda rights.

According to their report, when officers asked Elbert about his beer, he refused to tell them where he got it but admitted to having a crack pipe.

Police report locating the pipe in Elbert’s pocket and upon further investigation into his background, discovering he also had a DNA warrant through LSU Police.

Elbert was booked into EBR Parish Prison on charges involving illegal operation of a bicycle, littering, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

