Beyond the 7-Day Forecast: The 8-14 Day Outlook

The new 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows a return of below average temperatures across much of the United States. Winter is not on its way out just yet.



Here in south Louisiana, there is a 50-60% chance of temperatures below average. At this point in the year, in Baton Rouge, our average high is 67 degrees and average low is 46 degrees.









It has been very dry over the last 5 months, but there is signal that our chances for rain may stay elevated past the next seven days. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting near normal precipitation over Louisiana in their 8-14 day outlook.





The latest drought monitor was released today and continues to show severe drought conditions across much of south central Louisiana. With today's rain maker and more on the way next week, we should be able to chip away at some of the drought by next weeks update.





