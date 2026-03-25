Beth Torina hits 600 wins as LSU softball beats Louisiana Tech

BATON ROUGE - As LSU softball won its third game in a row in a 9-0 victory over Louisiana Tech., Tigers head coach Beth Torina hit career win 600 with LSU. Torina is just the third coach in a head-to-head team sport to hit that milestone at LSU, joining Skip Bertman and Paul Mainieri.

Against Louisiana Tech, the Tigers took the lead in the bottom of the first and didn't look back. LSU scored eight runs in the first two innings of the game and ended up run-ruling the Bulldogs to end the contest in five innings.

LSU softball returns to SEC play this weekend with a three game series against No. 5 Oklahoma.