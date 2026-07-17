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$$$ Best Bets: World Cup Final!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for the World Cup, The Open, MLB and the WNBA!
Friday
MLB:
Dodgers @ Yankees: u9.5 Total Runs
Rangers @ Braves: Braves ML
Marlins @ Brewers: o7.5 Total Runs
Twins @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Nationals @ Athletics: Tommy White to record a hit
Giants @ Mariners: Mariners ML
WNBA:
Sparks @ Sky: Sky -1.5
Dream @ Temp: Temp +9.5
Storm @ Fever: Fever -9.5
Sun @ Mercury: Sun +4.5
The Open (Entering the Weekend):
Sam Burns to Win (+1300)
Ludvig Aberg to Win (+3500)
Saturday
Trending News
World Cup 2026 (Third Place Match):
France vs. England: France to Finish Third
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
Sunday
World Cup 2026 Final:
Spain vs. Argentina: Argentina to Lift The Cup
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
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