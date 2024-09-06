75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: Week 2: A full weekend of football! $$$

1 hour 50 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, September 06 2024 Sep 6, 2024 September 06, 2024 4:19 PM September 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the MLB and the WNBA!

Friday

College Football:

BYU @ SMU: SMU -12.5

Western Illinois @ Indiana: u54.5

Duke @ Northwestern: Duke ML

Trending News

NFL:

Packers @ Eagles; Packers ML

MLB:

Rockies @ Brewers: Brewers -1.5

Rays @ Orioles: Orioles ML

Reds @ Mets: Mets ML

Phillies @ Marlins: Phillies -1.5

White Sox @ Red Sox: Red Sox -1.5

Diamondbacks @ Astros: Astros ML

WNBA:

Lynx @ Fever: Lynx -3

Wings @ Dream: u169.5 Total Points

Aces @ Sun: Aces -1.5

Sparks @ Sky: Sky -5

Saturday

College Football:

Texas @ Michigan: Texas -7

South Carolina @ Kentucky: Kentucky -8.5

Kansas @ Illinois: Kansas -4.5

Nicholls @ LSU: u61.5 Total Points

Tennessee @ NC State: Tennessee -7.5

MLB:

Yankees @ Cubs: u7.5 Total Runs

Phillies @ Marlins: Phillies -1.5

Nationals @ Pirates o8 Total Runs

White Sox @ Red Sox: Red Sox -1.5

Blue Jays @ Braves: Braves ML

Guardians @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML

WNBA:

Mercury @ Storm: Mercury +4

Sunday

NFL:

Steelers @ Falcons: u42.5 Total Points

Patriots @ Bengals: Bengals -6.5

Texans @ Colts: Texans -2.5

Panthers @ Saints: Saints -3.5

Commanders @ Buccaneers: Commanders +3.5

Rams @ Lions: Lions -4.5

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days