$$$ Best Bets: Week 1: Tigers Geaux Gambling! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the MLB and the WNBA!
Friday
College Football:
FAU @ Michigan State: FAU +13.5
W. Michigan @ Wisconsin: Wisconsin -23.5
TCU @ Stanford: TCU -8.5
MLB:
Brewers @ Reds: Brewers ML
Red Sox @ Tigers: Red Sox ML
Cubs @ Nationals: Cubs ML
Cardinals @ Yankees: Yankees -1.5
Athletics @ Rangers: Rangers ML
Mets @ White Sox: Mets -1.5
WNBA:
Fever @ Sky: Sky +6.5
Lynx @ Wings: Lynx -7.5
Dream @ Aces: Aces -10.5
Liberty @ Storm: Liberty -2.5
Saturday
College Football:
Clemson @ Georgia: Georgia -13.5
Miami @ Florida: Florida ML
UNLV @ Houston: Houston -1.5
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
Sunday
College Football:
LSU vs. USC: LSU -4.5
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
