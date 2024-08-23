Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Week 0: FOOTBALL IS BACK! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the MLB and the WNBA!
Friday
MLB:
Rockies @ Yankees: Yankees -1.5
Angels @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML
Cubs @ Marlins@ Cubs ML
Diamondbacks @ Red Sox: Red Sox ML
Nationals @ Braves: Braves -1.5
Rays @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML
WNBA:
Mercury @ Dream: Mercury -2
Sparks @ Mystics: Mystics -4.5
Sky @ Sun: Sky +10.5
Aces @ Lynx: Aces -2.5
Saturday
College Football:
Florida State @ Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech +11.5
Montana State @ New Mexico: Montana State -10
SMU @ Nevada: u57.5 Total Points
MLB:
Rockies @ Yankees: Yankees -1.5
Brewers @ Athletics: Brewers ML
Giants @ Mariners: o6.5 Total Runs
Tigers @ White Sox: Tigers -1.5
Phillies @ Royals: Phillies ML
Nationals @ Braves: Braves ML
WNBA:
Sun @ Liberty: Liberty -7.5
Fever @ Lynx: Fever +7
Sunday
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
