$$$ Best Bets: USA! USA! USA! $$$

2 hours 23 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, August 09 2024 Aug 9, 2024 August 09, 2024 4:15 PM August 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the Paris 2024 Olympics and the MLB! 

Friday

MLB:

Athletics @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML

Astros @ Red Sox: Astros ML

Cubs @ White Sox: Cubs ML

Braves @ Rockies: Braves -1.5

Pirates @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5

Tigers @ Giants: Giants -1.5

Saturday

Olympics:

Women's Soccer: Brazil vs. USA: USA Wins in 90 Minutes

Women's Volleyball: Brazil vs Turkey: Brazil -9.5 points

Men's Basketball: France vs USA: USA -13.5

MLB:

Padres @ Marlins: Marlins +1.5

Cardinals @ Royals: o8.5 Total Runs

Cubs @ White Sox: Cubs -1.5

Phillies @ Diamondbacks: u8.5 Total Runs

Pirates @ Dodgers: No Run First Inning

Mets @ Mariners: Mets ML

Sunday

Olympics:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

